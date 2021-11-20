Instead, Florida companies can require vaccinations as long as they offer five opt-outs: medical or religious exemptions, evidence of natural immunity from covid based on a medical test, or the willingness of the employee to be tested periodically or wear a mask. Exemptions under the new law also include pregnancy or “anticipating pregnancy,” a vague term that presumably gives cover to practically all women in the workforce. If these alternatives are not offered, businesses risk fines of at least $10,000 per violation.