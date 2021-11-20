That long evolution has allowed us to lay the blame for the insidious spread of segregation — in transportation, in schools, in housing, in public accommodations — at the door of the Supreme Court. But segregation’s spread isn’t just the shame of the Supreme Court. It is the shame of the North, the shame of the South, the shame of the country. Pardoning Homer Plessy is another symbolic step in acknowledging that shame. It is fitting that Plessy, whose name has been associated for so long with such an infamous ruling, is helping us on the long road of racial reckoning.