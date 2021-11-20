Like so much of the racial reckoning now underway, Plessy’s pardon is both atonement and opportunity. Atonement for treating Plessy as a criminal. Opportunity to learn about and honor the long line of 19th century men and women on whose shoulders he stood.
It is important to remember that Plessy did not act alone. Like many of those who preceded him or came after, he was part of an organized resistance — in his case, mostly men of mixed race in New Orleans. They called themselves the Citizens’ Committee to Test the Constitutionality of the Separate Car Act.
Also important to remember: Separation on trains didn’t originate in Louisiana. The pernicious practice began in the North, two decades before the Civil War, at the dawn of the railroad age. It evolved after emancipation, as state legislatures in the South were looking to go beyond the custom of separation and enact laws mandating it.
These laws built on each other. Mississippi’s version, passed in 1888, made it a crime for a railroad to operate a train in that state without separate cars. A railway was soon indicted and convicted. In 1890, on a 7-to-2 vote, the Supreme Court upheld the Mississippi statute.
Emboldened, the Louisiana legislature took its giant leap a few months later. Criminalizing passenger behavior was an untested legal concept. That’s one reason the Citizens’ Committee thought it might have a chance in the Supreme Court, even though it had rejected previous civil rights appeals with only one justice, John Marshall Harlan of Kentucky, acting as a consistent dissenter.
Plessy’s arrest was carefully choreographed. Before he boarded the whites-only train car, the committee’s chief activist, Louis Martinet, alerted the railroad. A conductor summoned a private detective, hired by the committee, to make the arrest. The committee’s legal team provided the affidavit the detective filed in court. But Plessy wasn’t tried and convicted as planned. Instead, the presiding judge, John Ferguson, issued a ruling upholding the Separate Car Act’s constitutionality, allowing an appeal on those grounds. It eventually made its way to the Supreme Court.
The legal team saw Plessy as the ideal candidate for a test case. He was light-skinned enough to pass for White, creating the sort of confusion that suited the committee’s Northern lawyer, Albion Tourgée. How, Tourgée asked, could a train conductor enforce a law that required him to know a passenger’s race, especially in Louisiana, with its large mixed-race population?
That novel argument didn’t move the court. The 7-to-1 majority (one justice did not participate) scorned Tourgée’s claim that the 14th Amendment’s twin guarantees of equal protection and due process prohibited states from giving conductors the power to judge race and make arrests.
Instead, Justice Henry Billings Brown’s 1896 ruling accepted and embraced racial separation as common practice, saying that “in the nature of things,” the 14th Amendment “could not have been intended to abolish distinctions based upon color, or to enforce social, as distinguished from political, equality, or a commingling of the two races upon terms unsatisfactory to either.”
On the legal question, Brown’s ruling was narrower than commonly understood. It declared that Louisiana’s legislature, under its “police powers” to keep peace and order, had the authority to enact such a law.
Plessy’s conviction came eight months later; he pleaded guilty in order to finally end the long case. The committee paid his $25 fine. “In defending the cause of liberty,” the committee later wrote, “we met with defeat, but not with ignominy.”
Notably, although Plessy is often described as the case that put forth “the doctrine of separate but equal,” the majority ruling did not use that phrase or set down a doctrine as such. It would take several decades for Plessy’s importance to grow, as courts cited the case as precedent.
That long evolution has allowed us to lay the blame for the insidious spread of segregation — in transportation, in schools, in housing, in public accommodations — at the door of the Supreme Court. But segregation’s spread isn’t just the shame of the Supreme Court. It is the shame of the North, the shame of the South, the shame of the country. Pardoning Homer Plessy is another symbolic step in acknowledging that shame. It is fitting that Plessy, whose name has been associated for so long with such an infamous ruling, is helping us on the long road of racial reckoning.