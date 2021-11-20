All forms of oppression are evil, no matter where they occur. Last year, you wrote to your followers: “I want to use the platform I have to remind people that racism is evil and it is ingrained in our culture.” Considering this very honorable commitment that you have made to take a stand against injustice, please use your platform now to support the cause of human rights in Saudi Arabia. This year, you released an album that you titled “Justice.” You also released one titled “Freedom.” Saudi Arabia is in dire need of both.