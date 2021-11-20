He has run into opposition owing partly to Democratic elected officials pandering to NIMBY sentiment among their constituents. Those politicians have focused on a few dozen homes that would be near or in the path of the proposed toll lanes rather than the potentially immense regional benefit those lanes would confer. Virginia’s network is living proof that tens of thousands of daily commuters save time — not only by using the new lanes but also on the regular lanes, for which the toll lanes act as an escape valve for those willing to pay a premium to avoid traffic.