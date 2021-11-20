And the OPR serves, for the most part, as a black hole of accountability. Investigations may be launched, but the results are rarely made public, and then often grudgingly. The inspector general, by contrast, has a track record of producing compelling investigations, for public review. These include, to take just a few recent examples, the searing takedowns of the FBI’s handling of sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar and the bureau’s error-ridden Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign.