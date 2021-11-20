The issue involves the authority of the department’s inspector general to investigate professional misconduct by the department’s lawyers — an authority that the inspector general now lacks. Yes, you read that right. Unique in the government, the Justice Department lacks the power to probe a significant — arguably the most significant — part of the department’s workforce. (The inspector general still has the FBI, Bureau of Prisons, Drug Enforcement Administration and other department components to kick around.)
Under a long-standing arrangement, first enshrined in the 1988 law that created the Justice inspector general, the job of reviewing the conduct of the department’s lawyers is largely left to the Office of Professional Responsibility. It isn’t up to the job and has long fallen short in performing it.
The department’s political appointees get to hire and, if they want, fire the head of the Office of Professional Responsibility; the inspector general is confirmed by the Senate and can be removed only by the president.
And the OPR serves, for the most part, as a black hole of accountability. Investigations may be launched, but the results are rarely made public, and then often grudgingly. The inspector general, by contrast, has a track record of producing compelling investigations, for public review. These include, to take just a few recent examples, the searing takedowns of the FBI’s handling of sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar and the bureau’s error-ridden Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign.
But the inspector general operates under unnecessary constraints that may serve the interests of the department’s lawyers but do not serve the public. During the Trump administration, Inspector General Michael Horowitz had his hands tied for months when Attorney General William P. Barr intervened to reduce career prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation for Trump ally Roger Stone. Department officials rebuffed Horowitz’s bid to investigate the cushy plea deal obtained by Jeffrey Epstein; OPR conducted a probe that came in for wide criticism.
Amazingly enough, nearly everyone outside the department agrees this should change. The Senate Judiciary Committee last year approved a measure sponsored by Sens. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) by a lopsided vote of 21 to 1. (The one was South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey O. Graham.) The House unanimously approved a companion bill.
With a Democratic administration in power, Durbin, to his credit, has kept at it. There is some prospect that the fix could be included as part of the must-pass defense authorization bill now before the Senate.
An attorney general who came to office promising to restore “the norms that have become part of the DNA of every Justice Department employee since Edward Levi’s stint as the first post-Watergate attorney general” should welcome the kind of beefed-up oversight that a more empowered inspector general would provide.
Instead, buried in an annual overview released Tuesday is the department’s summary rejection of any need for change, citing the Office of Professional Responsibility’s decades of experience with the “complex legal and ethical standards” that apply to DOJ attorneys and the fact that it operates “independent of the prosecutors whose conduct it reviews.” Because “OPR maintains an effective system for investigating attorney professional misconduct and conducts its work independently, the Department does not believe that additional legislation is needed,” the report concludes.
I get it — no one likes having an inspector general sniffing around and second-guessing. But every other inspector general has authority to investigate misconduct by lawyers inside their department or agency; the DOJ inspector general, and the experienced lawyers on the IG’s staff, can surely manage that task.
As Horowitz has noted, if an allegation of professional misconduct is made against the FBI director, his office investigates it. If a similar allegation is made against the attorney general, that is relegated to the Office of Professional Responsibility, which is under the attorney general’s control. This makes no sense, unless your goal is protecting your own.
Durbin, a Garland fan, opted for a restrained response to the news. “Merrick Garland was confirmed on the promise of bringing independence and accountability to DOJ, and I hope he embraces this opportunity to do so,” Durbin said in a statement provided by his office. Me, too.
And the department, even as it says no new law is needed, is proposing changes that would beef up the IG’s role. Spoiler alert: They don’t go far enough.
There’s a saying among DOJ veterans about the new crews of attorneys general and deputies and associates that shuttle through every few years, even as the permanent staff remains: If you don’t run the department, it runs you. Garland should be running the department on this issue, and telling it that a new era of oversight has arrived.