After tortuous negotiations among the White House, her moderate and progressive House members and Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) and Joe Manchin III (W.Va.), she ushered the Build Back Better $1.75 trillion legislative package through the House on Friday, losing a single Democratic vote. This follows the largest infrastructure bill in history and the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March. She defied critics who repeatedly pronounced the Build Back Better effort dead, calmed irate members, refrained from making public attacks against Senate Democrats making her life difficult and attained what may be the capstone of her career.
Keep in mind that she also got the Affordable Care Act through the House, impeached a lawless president twice, supplied necessary votes to bail out the economy under Republican President George W. Bush, raised the profile of a long list of female legislators (going so far as to put freshmen women in subcommittee chairs) and led her members through the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, during which the vicious MAGA mob tried to hunt her down.
It’s easy to list major bills, but it is critical to also remember how these bills affect people’s lives. The Affordable Care Act provided tens of millions of non-senior, able-bodied Americans with health insurance coverage for the first time. The child tax credit that passed in January — and that the BBB package would extend — has cut child poverty in half. The investments in green energy in both the infrastructure package and BBB will help transform the U.S. economy after years of denial and delay in addressing the climate crisis. For the first time, Americans making 250 percent or less of state median income (SMI) would see their child-care bills capped at 7 percent of income (and those making below 75 percent of SMI would pay nothing). One can imagine a staggering number of parents who may be freed to work full- or part-time as a result.
“Transformational” is an overused word, but for millions of Americans and the economy as a whole, it may be the most apt description for the legislation passed under her speakerships.
On the BBB bill, she pushed and prodded. She scheduled and unscheduled votes. She heard out her members. And she refused to throw in the towel or give way to cynicism and defeatism, which are the default settings in today’s political environment.
Pelosi certainly did not pull off the BBB vote on her own. The White House put up with a torrent of naysaying from the media, had to prevent a civil war within Democratic ranks, brought around prickly senators (who still have to pass the bill), invested months of work into the legislation and kept its promise to pass both the BBB and the infrastructure bill.
Likewise, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) skillfully led progressives, sticking to her guns when needed but not crashing the president’s agenda. When the chips were down, she voted for the infrastructure bill first, delivering Biden a much-needed win and gaining momentum for the BBB bill.
Senate Democrats had to indulge two of their members who often appeared to delight in stealing the limelight and delaying for the sake of delaying without articulating coherent objections to the legislation. Few observers thought that Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) would emerge as a pragmatic dealmaker. But unlike a small pack of House progressives, Sanders understood just how monumental three-fourths of a loaf can be.
For yet another critical win, we can say, well done Madam Speaker.