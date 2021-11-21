It’s easy to list major bills, but it is critical to also remember how these bills affect people’s lives. The Affordable Care Act provided tens of millions of non-senior, able-bodied Americans with health insurance coverage for the first time. The child tax credit that passed in January — and that the BBB package would extend — has cut child poverty in half. The investments in green energy in both the infrastructure package and BBB will help transform the U.S. economy after years of denial and delay in addressing the climate crisis. For the first time, Americans making 250 percent or less of state median income (SMI) would see their child-care bills capped at 7 percent of income (and those making below 75 percent of SMI would pay nothing). One can imagine a staggering number of parents who may be freed to work full- or part-time as a result.