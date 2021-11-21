It has been clear from the start that Mr. Lukashenko’s continued rule following last summer’s stolen victory is a threat to the self-determination and well-being of his country’s citizens. Now it’s clear also that this threat extends beyond Belarus to its neighbors; Ghostwriter is prolific and effective. The Belarusian dictator is playing copycat to Russian President Vladimir Putin yet again, and the environment their style of governing promotes is worse than lawlessness. It involves the deliberate sheltering of lawbreakers by those who are supposed to uphold the law: Look, for instance, at the two accused ransomware extortionists at the top of the United States’ cybercriminal most wanted list, living large — and openly — in Russia, according to the BBC.