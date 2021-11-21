In response, farmers created an inclusive democracy at the protest camps. Essential public services, such as schools and medical clinics, have been made available to all, along with arts and music. Communal kitchens have fed thousands of people daily, including migrant workers and the destitute with no connection to the protest. Living, eating and organizing within the camps have helped forge solidarities across caste, gender, religion, class, age and language. And decisions have been made collectively in daily meetings, determining everything from the distribution of hygiene products to the speakers at daily assemblies.