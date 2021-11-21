Tens of thousands of Haitians who aspire to enter the United States are bottled up in Mexico, some along the border, others in a small town near the Guatemalan frontier. In Haiti itself, gripped by a spiraling economic, political and security crisis, some are so desperate that they are taking increasingly risky routes to escape, including to Puerto Rico.
U.S. officials who have visited the Caribbean nation have delivered a message that amounts to a shrug of the shoulders, saying Haiti’s problems are its own to address. That amounts to a non-policy given the absence of legitimate political authority and the impotence of Haiti’s police, who are understaffed and outgunned by criminal gangs and kidnapping rings, which have paralyzed the country.
Of course, Haitians were not the only drivers of the 1.7 million apprehensions along the southwest border in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, a record number that included many repeat crossers. Unauthorized migrants from Central America and elsewhere were also lured by the new administration’s mixed signals, which combined official pronouncements warning people not to come with a relaxation in enforcement that enabled tens of thousands of families with children, among others, to enter the country without papers.
Apprehensions at the border, which reflect the number of illegal crossings, peaked in July and August, when more than 200,000 people were taken into custody, and have since dropped by roughly 20 percent, to about 164,000 last month. The drop in the number of Haitian migrants arrested was especially dramatic, after nearly 18,000 were apprehended in September, many in Del Rio, Tex., where thousands had established a tent camp under an international bridge. Last month, just 902 Haitians were intercepted by border agents.
Haiti’s problems are tempting to ignore, because they are thorny, and there are few easy ways to grapple with them. Unfortunately, their complexity, as well as the reality that Haiti is a failed state, does not suggest a static situation going forward. Concern for the suffering of Haiti’s people should be enough to trigger U.S. assistance. But self-interest also argues against the current lethargy.
The country’s volatility has long prompted migrants to seek a way out and, in many cases, to find a route to this country. That volatility is intensifying amid a descent into lawlessness and mayhem that is extreme even by Haiti’s standards. The Biden administration ignores it at its peril.