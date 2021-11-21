Apprehensions at the border, which reflect the number of illegal crossings, peaked in July and August, when more than 200,000 people were taken into custody, and have since dropped by roughly 20 percent, to about 164,000 last month. The drop in the number of Haitian migrants arrested was especially dramatic, after nearly 18,000 were apprehended in September, many in Del Rio, Tex., where thousands had established a tent camp under an international bridge. Last month, just 902 Haitians were intercepted by border agents.