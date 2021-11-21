Two politicians, both conservative, both combative, both overflowing with praise for Trump’s record. But the heresy of admitting the 2020 election wasn’t stolen has been enough to tank one of the two’s potential presidential campaign right out of the gate. A recent Harvard/Harris survey finds that, if Trump runs, he’ll start with the support of 47 percent of GOP primary voters — nearly 40 points ahead of the next closest contender. If he doesn’t, then the three leading candidates are Mike Pence — Trump’s vice president — at 23 percent, Ron DeSantis — doing his best Trump impression as Florida governor — at 21 percent, and Cruz himself at 12 percent. Meanwhile, Christie’s name is frequently left off these types of surveys.