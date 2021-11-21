Covax opted for the single-shot AstraZeneca vaccine, in part because it did not have to be kept at super-cold temperatures, making it better suited for difficult conditions, and was being sold at cost. Covax was counting on the Serum Institute of India to produce millions of doses. Then the delta variant exploded in India, leading to a suspension of exports, a huge setback to Covax and the poorer nations. Another lesson: A global network of sustainable, quality vaccine manufacturing facilities — and thus an assured source of vaccines — is essential to fight a pandemic. It does not yet exist. The Biden administration has just announced plans to encourage a major boost in vaccine manufacturing, a good idea that should have been launched sooner.