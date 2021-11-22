Indeed, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), who has sponsored legislation intended to address the issue, spoke at an FTC session about a birdwatching app her mother sent her that turned out to have inspired numerous complaints about how hard it was to get out from under its $39 monthly fee. And Miller of the American Economic Liberties Project told me about a recent experience with a dark pattern at a subscription food service, which demanded her credit card info when she attempted to use a gift certificate to pay for a purchase. Yes, it charged her for a second box after the initial transaction. Yes, she was able to get the charge reversed. But it shouldn’t be this way. “It’s deceptive,” Miller says.