Powell isn’t perfect. He badly underestimated the inflationary impact of the more than $5 trillion in stimulus spending in 2020 and 2021 to deal with the pandemic. But he has demonstrated the two qualities most essential in a Fed chair: He creatively used the central bank’s powers to maintain liquidity in global financial markets during the first crisis months of covid-19; and he defied political pressure by President Donald Trump, who had appointed him in 2017, to cut interest rates to help Trump’s electoral prospects.