I worked with Monis when he directed the 2014 presidential campaign of Hamdeen Sabahi against Sissi. Revolutionaries who wanted all pro-democracy figures to boycott the political process accused Monis of legitimizing the military’s bid for power, and he retorted that good politicians use whatever available space to advance their cause. I also worked with El-Elaimy, first in 2011 during Egypt’s short-lived Arab Spring, and then in 2019 when he was putting together the “Hope” electoral coalition. During our long-distance calls, he told me he was making it difficult for the regime to go after the coalition by avoiding radical rhetoric and adhering to the rules set by the military as well as getting support from legal political parties. “We’re doing everything in the open; they can even hear us now,” he added jokingly. He asked me to write the coalition’s manifesto, but I didn’t get a chance; he was arrested the following day.