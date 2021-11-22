“White innocence” — the refusal to know the world that racism creates in order to avoid responsibility for that world — threatens to choke the life out of our democracy. It always has. I don’t mean by the phrase some easy moral condemnation of racism or White privilege that, in the end, doesn’t ask much of us. I am talking about the intricate rituals of denial and self-deception that define how we deal and have dealt with matters of race in this country, a form of madness that is as American as buffalo grass and pine trees. And what else could it be but madness? To live willingly, across generations, in a lie.