An asylum seeker, Muradyan lives with her elderly parents and her 10-year-old U.S.-born son, who has started asking whether they will be able pay their rent. She lost her health insurance, which was tied to her employment. The longer it takes USCIS to process her paperwork, the worse the possible consequences get: Under her residency program’s rules, if she misses 12 weeks of work, she has to redo an entire year of training (and would have to wait until July 2022 to restart). Her license to prescribe medication will expire if she is out of work too long.