First, executive privilege is an outgrowth of executive power that, as the Supreme Court reminds us, rests in “the President alone.” To be sure, the Supreme Court has recognized that a former president can argue that materials pertaining to his administration should be privileged, but given that he is a private citizen, unaccountable to the people and possessing no official authority, his views hold limited weight against the incumbent president. Indeed, the Supreme Court has recognized that it is the sitting president, as the people’s most recently elected representative and current custodian of the office’s interests, who is best positioned to determine whether to assert the privilege.