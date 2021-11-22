That’s a civil violation, of course, punishable by a fine, not a criminal offense. Still, in a town where all but a handful of the year-round population is White; where just three of the 116 full-time sworn police officers are Black; where African Americans were long denied access to the beach; and where a White city councilman recently posted a blatantly racist comment on Facebook, somehow Black kids were the ones who ended up Tasered and thrashed by the Ocean City police, then arrested, after they were encountered vaping on the boardwalk last summer.
The videos of separate incidents in June are deeply disturbing. One portrays White police officers whose hair-trigger deployment of a Taser subdues a Black teen who seems to pose absolutely no threat; in fact he appears submissive. In another, a Black teen encountered while vaping struggles on the ground as he is violently kneed in the ribs by a White police officer — five times.
Remember: the original encounter in these incidents involves vaping, which the Ocean City council banned, along with smoking, on the boardwalk effective in 2015.
At the time that ordinance was enacted, then-city manager David Recor said police would by no means “haul people off to jail for smoking” on the boardwalk, and that officials expected “visitors to self-police themselves.” The Ocean City police seem not to have gotten the memo.
What’s more, their decidedly heavy hand has been enabled and all but applauded by various local elected officials. Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan absolved the police of any wrongdoing just days after the incidents, telling The Post that the officers “haven’t done anything wrong.” State Sen. Mary Beth Carozza (R-Worcester), whose district includes Ocean City, said she had seen police video of one of the incidents, in which four teens were arrested, and attributed their arrests to their own “follow-up actions” after being confronted by police. Ms. Carozza had nothing to say about Officer Daniel Jacobs, who, in a video posted online, is shown five times violently kneeing Brian Anderson, 19, on the ground as officers try to handcuff him.
The video the senator says she watched has not been released by the police. Nor have the police been forthcoming about other aspects of last summer’s incidents. Despite a new state law that in many cases requires law enforcement agencies to release records of internal investigations into alleged police brutality, the Ocean City force refused to reveal documents requested by The Post, insisting there was no actual investigation — just a routine review that found no cause for disciplinary action.
That kind of stonewalling amounts to a “nothing-to-see-here, just-move-along” act of official arrogance. The question now is how the Ocean City police force will handle such incidents in the future. Judging from its conduct to date, the department is hostile to reform.