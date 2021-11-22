What’s more, their decidedly heavy hand has been enabled and all but applauded by various local elected officials. Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan absolved the police of any wrongdoing just days after the incidents, telling The Post that the officers “haven’t done anything wrong.” State Sen. Mary Beth Carozza (R-Worcester), whose district includes Ocean City, said she had seen police video of one of the incidents, in which four teens were arrested, and attributed their arrests to their own “follow-up actions” after being confronted by police. Ms. Carozza had nothing to say about Officer Daniel Jacobs, who, in a video posted online, is shown five times violently kneeing Brian Anderson, 19, on the ground as officers try to handcuff him.