Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) at least was honest. “Speaker Pelosi gets maybe a little bit more, and some of the leaders get a little bit more on some of these bills,” he admitted during markup on the plan. “Well, the truth is, they should,” the Democrat then said. “If it weren’t for her working 24/7, and she does, to keep this place going, we wouldn’t be going. She does more for America than any other member, I would submit in this Congress, times 10. So, I support the proposal.”