The nomination came later than it should have as a group of progressive lawmakers campaigned against Mr. Powell. Their indictment of him was as unfair as it was unwise. For his renomination, Mr. Powell may have Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and other more sensible Democrats to thank. Still, he might yet face a bumpy road as the Senate considers whether to confirm him for a second term. Though many key Democrats reacted positively to Mr. Biden’s announcement — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), who does not get a vote on Mr. Powell’s confirmation, and Sen. Jon Tester (Mont.), who does — Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) vowed to oppose him, meaning he will need Republican support to clear the Senate.