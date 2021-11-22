Those who try to make people believe that the vaccines “are not preventing infection,” as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) claimed last week, are lying. The vaccines prevent most infections, but not all. They make it more difficult to transmit the virus to someone else, but not impossible. Most important, being vaccinated means that if you do get infected, unless you also have some condition that keeps the vaccine from boosting your immune system — like the late Colin L. Powell, who had multiple myeloma — you almost surely will not become gravely ill or die.