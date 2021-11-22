There were European Union observers present; it’s unlikely that their report, due Tuesday, will change the official U.S. position, which is to recognize opposition Juan Guaidó as the country’s legitimate president. Still, those opposition politicians who decided to participate were justified in doing so, even at the risk of legitimizing the exercise. The tiny foothold they gained may — as they hope — re-energize a demoralized people, the vast majority of whom are suffering extreme poverty, ahead of scheduled 2024 presidential elections. Certainly the U.S. strategy of recognizing Mr. Guaidó and tightening sanctions on Mr. Maduro’s regime has not worked so far. Nevertheless, there should be no surrender of that leverage unless Venezuela makes irreversible democratic reform.