For that reason, a provision giving new funding to the IRS to recover the hundreds of billions of dollars that go uncollected every year from wealthy tax cheats has been a centerpiece of the legislation. This isn’t just to raise revenues but also to end a situation in which regular people pay their taxes, but many rich people don’t.
And Donald Trump — who famously boasted that not paying any taxes “makes me smart" — is reminding us of the importance of that goal.
Not because a better-operating IRS will necessarily get him to finally pay taxes (maybe it would or maybe it wouldn’t) but because no one more vividly illustrates the inequities in the system as it exists today.
The Post is now reporting that the Manhattan district attorney and the New York attorney general are examining whether the Trump Organization committed crimes in the way it valued its properties for the purposes of obtaining loans on one hand, and paying taxes on the other.
For instance, when the organization was listing its assets as it tried to obtain loans, it said its building at 40 Wall Street was worth $527 million. But as The Post reports, a few months later, the organization "told property tax officials that the entire 70-story building was worth less than a high-end Manhattan condo: just $16.7 million.”
It remains unclear how far this will go without an insider who could testify to his direct involvement in an attempt to commit fraud — because prosecutors seldom go after white-collar cases with wealthy defendants unless the case is a slam-dunk.
This sort of elite impunity has been mirrored at the IRS, which suffers from a similar problem: They’re outspent and outgunned by wealthy tax avoiders, so often they don’t even bother. As ProPublica reported a few years ago, a recipient of the Earned Income Tax Credit with a $20,000 income is more likely to be audited than someone making 20 times as much.
Which brings us to the Build Back Better agenda, or BBB. To an unappreciated degree, the thought that elites gaming the system with impunity has pernicious effects beyond revenue depletion is a core driving idea behind BBB, especially the provision that would boost IRS enforcement.
There’s some dispute over how effective the new funding will be: Some believe the super-rich will simply concoct new ways to avoid taxes. Others predict wealthy tax avoiders will start ponying up when they are personally faced with more enforcement or witness others in their class facing it.
But everyone agrees that increased enforcement will have a real impact on the ability of the government to collect far more in taxes from the wealthy than before. And this is central to the larger mission of restoring faith in government, which Biden regularly declares is essential to restoring faith in democracy.
To appreciate why, see this great new paper by Brink Lindsey of the Niskanen Center. In it, Lindsey argues that the U.S. is suffering from a serious deficiency in what’s known as “state capacity,” which is defined as “the ability to collect taxes, enforce law and order, and provide public goods.”
We’ve seen a lot of this lately, particularly with our failure to effectively combat the coronavirus pandemic. But the failure to collect taxes is also a key metric of our deficient state capacity, Lindsey argues.
This is measurable in the so-called “tax gap” between what is owed and what is collected. A big driver of this gap is the failure to collect taxes from wealthy people who use elite gamesmanship to avoid paying.
This failure can be traced partly to the anti-statism of the GOP, Lindsey details, which led Republicans to work hard to starve the IRS of resources precisely in order to cripple its ability to function effectively.
That is now coming home to roost. As Lindsey argues, “the fortunes of liberal democracy rise and fall with its perceived effectiveness in improving the lives of ordinary people." This is badly undermined by elite manipulation of government, which has “catalyzed the rise of authoritarian populism.”
In a sense, you can trace a line from this sort of GOP anti-statism enabling elites to game the system right through to Trump’s own personal corruption and to the current campaign by Trump and many Republicans to undermine faith in our electoral system’s ability to deliver legitimate outcomes. The anti-statism eroded confidence in our system, and Trump and Republicans are now exploiting that to turn people against democracy for their own nefarious purposes.
Trump may or may not get away with this panoply of new alleged misdeeds. But either way, they have reminded us of how pernicious it is when the system so visibly favors the wealthy and influential — and by extension, why we need BBB.