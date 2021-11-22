Further, the reapportionment mess clouds the congressional races in Virginia. Reapportionment has been significantly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, which impeded the 2020 Census and new population data that the states need to equalize their legislative districts. Then, once the data were obtained, Virginia’s new Redistricting Commission failed to do its job, shifting the task to the Virginia Supreme Court. It could be weeks, possibly months, before candidates who have declared to run in a specific U.S. House district will know whether they reside within that district or another. While residency within a given congressional district is not required to represent the district, residing outside it can be a significant political liability.