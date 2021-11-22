[F]or many people, it’s not a debate. It’s a cold, hard reality. In America, there’s one justice system if you are White and wealthy. There is another if you are poor and a person of color.

Study after study shows that Black men are arrested more often, convicted more often, and sentenced to longer sentences than White men accused of the same crime, and the same is — holds true in discipline in schools, that disparity. ...

According to the FBI, a — a fatal shooting where the shooter is White and the victim is Black, [is] three times more likely that’s ruled to be justifiable if both parties were White. And so I think for most reasonable people, and most surveys would bear this out, ... few reasonable people would believe that if a 17-year-old Black boy with an AR-15 showed up in Kenosha, Wisconsin, at night, killed two people and injured a third, then that Black boy would have been treated the same way by police or by the legal justice system.