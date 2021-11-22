Over the weekend, we heard more precise and searing explanations for the sadness and frustration many Americans felt. NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said on CBS’s “Face the Nation”:
Here you have a 17-year-old who ... traveled across state lines to protect property that was not his, for owners who did not invite him, and he put himself in harm’s way based on the rhetoric that he’s seen on social media platforms. So, it’s hard to reconcile the verdict with the experience that many African Americans have faced over several decades.
The issue outside the courtroom is not reasonable doubt or the right of self-defense; it is a justice system in which Black Americans do not get the same quotient of reasonable doubt and are not granted the same right of self-defense as White Americans. That so many White people claim not to understand this (or, worse, take umbrage at being informed about it) bodes ill for a diverse society. Increased social cohesion and trust are impossible so long as the majority group lacks empathy and treats every challenge to the status quo (which works so well for them) as a threat.
Many Americans are convinced that Rittenhouse would have been convicted if he were Black (that is, if police had not used deadly force against him, as has happened in many instances when officers have engaged with unarmed African Americans). Had Black Americans routinely been accorded the same right of self-defense as White defendants, and had police routinely been punished for their excessive and unprovoked use of force against Blacks, the jury’s verdict would be more widely accepted.
Byron Pitts of ABC News reiterated on “This Week” the sense that Rittenhouse’s Whiteness afforded him protection that young Black men do not receive:
[F]or many people, it’s not a debate. It’s a cold, hard reality. In America, there’s one justice system if you are White and wealthy. There is another if you are poor and a person of color.Study after study shows that Black men are arrested more often, convicted more often, and sentenced to longer sentences than White men accused of the same crime, and the same is — holds true in discipline in schools, that disparity. ...According to the FBI, a — a fatal shooting where the shooter is White and the victim is Black, [is] three times more likely that’s ruled to be justifiable if both parties were White. And so I think for most reasonable people, and most surveys would bear this out, ... few reasonable people would believe that if a 17-year-old Black boy with an AR-15 showed up in Kenosha, Wisconsin, at night, killed two people and injured a third, then that Black boy would have been treated the same way by police or by the legal justice system.
This is the essence of Black Lives Matter.
As Johnson patiently explained, “It’s a value proposition that the lives of African Americans have been diminished and our lives matter. ... Do we value the lives of not only African Americans, but everyone?” The permission structure that entices Whites to “take up the mantle” of vigilante justice perfectly reflects the political message they have received from the MAGA movement. “We had a white supremacist in the White House, and it opened the door to this floodgate of vigilante violence,” Johnson continued.
The specific issue of vigilantism, which in case after case poses a greater threat to non-Whites, requires a better response from responsible politicians. The right’s cheerleading (“vigilantism good”) was not matched by a clear response from Democrats on the use of force.
Former prosecutor David Henderson speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press" on Sunday did better than many elected Democrats. He related what he wanted to hear from Vice President Harris as a person of color and former prosecutor: “ ‘Folks, let’s be reasonable about keeping each other safe.’ And I think she can say, ‘I respect the jury’s verdict, although we’ve got a long way to go.’”
In other words, with Second Amendment rights come responsibilities, not the least of which is parental responsibility. (What were Rittenhouse’s parents thinking?) The right’s virulent emphasis on individual rights (no masks, no vaccines, no limits on open carry) has effectively elevated self-esteem and selfishness to a fine art form. It has become fundamentally hostile to the qualities we need in a diverse, democratic society: self-discipline, kindness, deferred gratification, civility and empathy. That is what Democrats need to address.
And it is not surprising that the moral vacuum in right-wing politics is evident among the most prominent Republican constituency, White evangelicals. “The aggressive, disruptive, and unforgiving mindset that characterizes so much of our politics has found a home in many American churches,” Republican and evangelist Peter Wehner wrote in the Atlantic recently. The MAGA movement’s pugilism, resentment, belligerence, suspicion, toxic masculinity and zero-sum viewpoint have saturated many churches, where lust for Christian nationalism displaces biblical values:
[I]t isn’t simply the case that much of what is distinctive about American evangelicalism is not essential to Christianity; it is that now, in important respects, much of what is distinctive about American evangelicalism has become antithetical to authentic Christianity. What we’re dealing with — not in all cases, of course, but in far too many — is political identity and cultural anxieties, anti-intellectualism and ethnic nationalism, resentments and grievances, all dressed up as Christianity.
Wehner also writes that an often-besieged group of evangelicals argues that a spiritual reawakening, a return to actual religious values, is desperately needed. He’s right — and that is a long-term proposition.
While the chasm in perception and experience between Black and White Americans is not solely the responsibility of government nor resolvable through legislation (e.g., self-defense laws, jury direction), politicians do make a difference. Sadly, as the “leaders” on the right race to catch up to the mob, they try to outdo one another in worship of violence and cultivation of White grievance. If Democrats really want to recapture the values debate, they would start talking a whole lot more about personal and parental responsibility, empathy, self-restraint and civic-mindedness. The country could use it.