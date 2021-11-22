Characterizing the Biden agenda as “social spending” does nothing for Democrats. But demonstrating that it is a pro-work bill that would reduce bills for millions of American families might serve as a winning message. Granted, the BBB plan is a moving target until it lands on Biden’s desk, but regardless of the final contours of the bill, the same formula applies: Increase income with green and infrastructure jobs, and decrease expenses, especially for families with children. Unless Biden pounds away at that message day after day, few Americans will understand the benefits they could receive from his legislative wins.