Biden certainly uses that formulation in his speeches, but it is often an afterthought preceded by a laundry list of programs, which causes audiences’ eyes to glaze over. He should follow Buttigieg’s example: Give a succinct formulation of the bill and then explain how its provisions meet the dual goals of maximizing take-home pay and reducing costs for families.
Buttigieg’s use of “affordable” covers both sides of the equation, namely increasing take-home pay and reducing family expenses. Buttigieg will have much to say about the income side of the equation; he will help determine where those good-paying green energy and physical infrastructure dollars are spent, and hence, where jobs tilted toward non-college-educated workers sprout.
Meanwhile, Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, focused on the family expenses side of the equation. “Experts across the board have looked at it and have concluded that it won’t increase inflation because it’s paid for,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.” “When you pay for investments, you don’t actually add aggregate demand to the economy. We saw this week, two large rating firms, financial rating firms Mitch — Fitch and Moody’s actually underscore that this bill won’t increase inflation.”
Moreover, Deese argued that beyond being inflation-neutral, the BBB plan would reduce costs for families. “This bill is going to be the biggest cost-cutting bill for working class in American families in decades in this country, and it’s going to go at costs that are persistent problems for the American people in their lives,” he vowed.
He then slotted the big-ticket items into that framework: “It will lower the cost of prescription drugs, put a cap on out-of-pocket costs for drugs for seniors and allow Medicare to finally negotiate prescription drug prices on behalf of American consumers," Deese explained. “It will lower the cost of health care, lower the cost of housing as well, and it will get millions of Americans to work by actually addressing the costs that keep them from going to the workplace.”
In this context, health care refers not only to prescription drug costs but also to extending hearing coverage under Medicare; addressing the coverage gap between the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in the dozen states that have not expanded the latter; and preserving subsidies under the ACA. Indeed, the bill could be framed primarily as a health-care-cost reduction bill.
Deese also noted that millions of parents "can’t work because they can’t afford the cost of child care or to care for an elderly parent.” With universal pre-K, subsidized child care and expanded in-home elder care under Medicaid to reduce family expenses, parents would be more freed up to work. With those subsidies, plus the extended child tax credit, many parents would no longer have to turn down modest-paying jobs that do not cover the cost of their child care. Deese’s formulation, like Buttigieg’s, makes a complex bill simple: Increase lucrative work opportunities, and cut the most significant family expenses.
Surely, Democrats should be able to sell that. They should also be able to point out that, for all of the Republicans’ populist clap-trap, the GOP has addressed none of these items. President Donald Trump’s “infrastructure week” never arrived. What’s the Republican plan to lower child-care, health-care, prescription-drug, housing and senior-care costs? What’s the Republican plan to encourage child caregivers to work? Democrats should be able to lay claim to being the pro-family, pro-work party while identifying Republicans as the party that fought the superwealthy and big corporations paying any federal income or capital gains taxes.
Characterizing the Biden agenda as “social spending” does nothing for Democrats. But demonstrating that it is a pro-work bill that would reduce bills for millions of American families might serve as a winning message. Granted, the BBB plan is a moving target until it lands on Biden’s desk, but regardless of the final contours of the bill, the same formula applies: Increase income with green and infrastructure jobs, and decrease expenses, especially for families with children. Unless Biden pounds away at that message day after day, few Americans will understand the benefits they could receive from his legislative wins.