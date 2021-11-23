How do we do it? Some steps are obvious, such as mandating more transparency from technology companies. Platforms should be required, for instance, to publish data about the content, source, targeting and reach of posts seen by large audiences, as well as produce standardized archives of the material they remove or otherwise moderate. That’s the only way researchers, lawmakers and the rest of us can understand what policies cause what problems, as well as what interventions work to solve them. The report also calls on companies to take concerted action against superspreaders of mis- and disinformation. And it urges carveouts to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which generally provides legal immunity to platforms for content they host from third parties, such as advertisements and algorithmically amplified content — though these suggestions should be viewed with caution.