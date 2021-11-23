The second lesson is that everyone involved is a victim. Rittenhouse, who unquestionably acted foolishly by showing up at a riot with a gun, is a victim of the avalanche of armchair verdicts handed down before the jury weighed in. Rittenhouse and those who died — both White — are victims of last year’s trend of local leaders confusing patience and empathy for protesters and rioters with a dangerous form of appeasement. It is not surprising when a law-enforcement void left by dithering authorities is filled by citizens taking to the streets to protect private businesses and public property. The worst outcome of angry rioters combined with armed citizens played out in Kenosha.