Gracie had purchased a ticket for her first high school dance only minutes before she was killed. The boy who shot her used a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol known as a ghost gun because they come without serial numbers and are completely untraceable.
Ghost gun kits sell for a few hundred dollars online. No background check is needed. The weapons are technically “unfinished,” thus skirting the law, but are often promoted online as 80 percent complete, requiring only a drill for assembly. (Sometimes the kits helpfully include the necessary drill bits.) Putting together the components typically takes an hour or two. The top five YouTube instructional videos for constructing the guns have been viewed more than 3 million times.
Less than five months after my daughter was killed, as I learned more about ghost guns, I ordered a kit online, using her name, because I wanted to see how easy it really was. I had a feeling that these companies don’t care who buys their products. Or care if the purchaser has a felony conviction or if the purchaser, as Gracie would have been, is too young to legally purchase a gun. Or isn’t even alive.
When I received the kit in the mail, I cried. I was right.
Because of how easy it is for anyone to buy a ghost gun, I’ll never see my daughter go to that high school dance, drive a car, graduate from high school, or live the life she dreamed of living. Because of ghost guns, my family will never be the same. And the worst part is that the federal government could easily stem this violence but sadly it hasn’t.
As a gun owner myself, I believe in the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms. But I also believe in common-sense restrictions on this right. We have restrictions to drive a car, buy cigarettes, purchase alcohol, join the military and so much more. But because of the purposeful design of these ghost gun kits, all restrictions and requirements are thrown out the window.
Unsurprisingly, criminals love ghost guns. The weapons are a growing part of the gun violence epidemic — especially in states with strong gun laws, including here in my home state of California.
Ghost guns were used in nearly half of the firearm deaths in San Francisco last year, according to the district attorney. In 2020, San Francisco police seized 164 ghost guns; four years earlier, the number seized was six. This year, San Diego police report recovering nearly 400 ghost guns by early October, about doubling the amount for all of 2020. Los Angeles police say 24 murders in 2021 have been committed with ghost guns.
But the epidemic is nationwide, according to law enforcement officials. In the nation’s capital, the local NBC affiliate reported last week that of more than 280 arrests for ghost guns so far this year, nearly 100 have involved teenagers. D.C. police say ghost gun seizures have jumped from just three in 2017 to 306 last year.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has allowed this problem to flourish by refusing to recognize that ghost guns meet the legal definition of a firearm. So about a year ago, I joined a lawsuit with Frank Blackwell — Dominic’s father — along with the California attorney general, the Giffords Law Center and the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, to demand that the ATF change its interpretation of what qualifies as a firearm under federal law.
When President Biden last spring announced measures intended to curb gun violence, he directed the Justice Department to formulate a new rule under which the ATF would classify gun kits as firearms. The period of public comment on the rule ended on Aug. 19. The approximately 250,000 comments collected included many from gun extremists opposing the proposed rule change — when I checked the site this week, the first comment called the rule “disgraceful” and “a huge overstep into the rights of American Citizens.”
But responsible gun owners understand that their rights come with responsibilities. The right to build a deadly weapon absent a background check, or other basic requirements, should not be valued more highly than my daughter’s right, or anyone’s right, to life.
Three months have passed since the ATF’s comment period ended. The rule classifying ghost gun kits as firearms still has not been finalized. And the surge in U.S. gun violence continues. When will the Biden administration act?