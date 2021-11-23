Just as important is what isn’t happening. By this time in Trump’s first year, he had: praised the “very fine people” marching among violent neo-Nazis in Charlottesville; fired the FBI director for investigating his national security adviser; replaced his national security adviser, chief of staff, press secretary, communications director, chief strategist, secretary of homeland security and secretary of health and human services; ripped up treaties and threatened to pull out of NATO; threatened nuclear war on Twitter; attempted to impose what aides called a “Muslim ban” and disparaged a “so-called judge” who objected; belittled U.S. intelligence and shared sensitive Israeli intelligence with Russia; sabotaged Obamacare; falsely claimed his predecessor had tapped his phone lines; embraced Stalin’s phrase “enemy of the people” to describe the free press; exposed the “dreamers” to deportation; stood by a Senate candidate accused of sexually assaulting a minor; tossed paper towels (but not the needed aid) at hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico; continued nonsense claims about a “deep state”; insulted hundreds of people in often vulgar and misspelled tweets; made more than 1,600 false or suspect statements; and, yes, shoved the prime minister of Montenegro before a photo op and insulted German Chancellor Angela Merkel.