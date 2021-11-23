Michael Abramowitz — who heads Freedom House, another organization that rates democratic trends — tells me: “This report is clearly on target. ... On a comparative basis, the authoritarian powers are far worse from a freedom perspective than the United States. But the United States has a tremendous responsibility as the oldest and most influential democracy in the world.” He warns, “It is challenging to maintain a thriving democracy, but it is also easy for authoritarians to point to backsliding in the U.S. and say, ‘See? Democracy doesn’t work! You need a strongman like me!’”