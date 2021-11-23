While we’re on the subject, I’m awful glad the pandemic forced so many buildings to improve their ventilation. We’ve known for centuries that better indoor air quality means fewer airborne diseases, but in the era of vaccines and antibiotics, we sealed ourselves into glass boxes that eventually turned into pandemic petri dishes. Even before that, they had been havens for mold and other pathogens. So give thanks for the reminder that ventilation is good, then bring on the HEPA filters and UV-C sterilizers. And for gosh sakes, architects, how about real windows that open?