The person who leads this new coalition is crucial, too. Reagan had his Republican detractors, but he easily united the party once he became the 1980 nominee and made George H.W. Bush, a GOP establishment favorite, his vice president. Trump is clearly a problem for many RINOs and is also unpopular among some elephants and RAMs. Current polling shows that he only runs even with Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, even though Biden’s poll ratings are worse than Trump’s were on Election Day 2020. That’s because a significant number of people who disapprove of Biden’s job performance remain undecided between Biden and Trump. This may change by 2024, especially if Americans continue to think Biden isn’t up to the job. But as of today, it looks as though the GOP is stronger without Trump as its head than with him.