Powell’s selection was likely cinched, ironically, when Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) made the outrageous claim that he is a “dangerous man” for failing to adopt financial reform she deemed necessary. It does not hurt Biden to distance himself occasionally from the left wing of his party, especially after helping to negotiate the Build Back Better package, which contains many progressive priorities. Biden’s nomination of Powell will likely lose a few votes from the left of his party, but he will gain a substantial majority in the Senate, countering the claim that he is the left’s puppet. He seems content to lose the vocal progressives’ votes so as to avoid a squeaker of a confirmation vote.