Moreover, Baker’s performances were also part of the blueprint that shaped the image of the Black woman in French imagination. One of her most well-known involved dancing in a banana skirt — a clip that always leaves me with mixed feelings. The show was designed to depict a stereotypical vision of Africa that indirectly celebrated the colonial goal and racist notions of white superiority. When she was told to undress and don the skirt, Baker cried and vehemently requested to get on a boat to go back home. She ultimately made the performance her own, adopting clownish poses and injecting parody in a piece that was conceived for hypersexualization.