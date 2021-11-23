Mr. Jones, now 41, is Black. He was just 19 when Paul Howell, a White insurance executive, was fatally shot in front of his young daughters and his sister during a carjacking in the driveway of his home after they had been shopping for school supplies and stopped for ice cream on the way home. Mr. Jones alleges he was framed by the actual killer who testified that Mr. Jones was the shooter and who, according to Mr. Jones, planted incriminating evidence in his home. Four people have come forward in recent years with claims that the man bragged about framing Mr. Jones and that he made a deal with prosecutors to get out of prison after only 15 years. Post-conviction lawyers say his trial was tainted by racial bias and ineffective counsel who opted not to cross-examine witnesses, show crucial photo evidence or call witnesses who would have testified to an alibi for Mr. Jones.