It is nonetheless unsettling that in accepting the recommendation of the state’s Pardon and Parole Board, which noted that there is considerable doubt about Mr. Jones’s guilt, the governor rejected the board’s admonition that there be the possibility of parole. “After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case,” Mr. Stitt said in a statement, “I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole."
Whether the order is legal — can a constitutionally given power be taken away from future governors or parole boards — is very much open to debate, and it’s unclear what future steps his defense team will decide to take. That such a debate is underway is, of course, only possible because the state didn’t make the irreversible mistake of putting to death a man about whom there are substantial doubts about his guilt. If Mr. Jones is, as he and his supporters contend and evidence suggests, innocent of the crime of which he has been convicted, it is a profound injustice to have him spend the rest of his life — and die — in prison.
Mr. Jones, now 41, is Black. He was just 19 when Paul Howell, a White insurance executive, was fatally shot in front of his young daughters and his sister during a carjacking in the driveway of his home after they had been shopping for school supplies and stopped for ice cream on the way home. Mr. Jones alleges he was framed by the actual killer who testified that Mr. Jones was the shooter and who, according to Mr. Jones, planted incriminating evidence in his home. Four people have come forward in recent years with claims that the man bragged about framing Mr. Jones and that he made a deal with prosecutors to get out of prison after only 15 years. Post-conviction lawyers say his trial was tainted by racial bias and ineffective counsel who opted not to cross-examine witnesses, show crucial photo evidence or call witnesses who would have testified to an alibi for Mr. Jones.
The state’s Pardon and Parole Board, whose members are largely appointed by Mr. Stitt, twice undertook a thorough examination of the case and both times recommended commutation of Mr. Jones’s sentence to life with the possibility of parole because of concerns he was wrongly convicted. Religious and conservative leaders in the state also lent their support.
Justice for Mr. Jones has to be about more than not putting a needle in his arm. That he has served more than 20 years for a crime he may not have committed speaks to a criminal justice system that never seems to give the benefit of the doubt to people of color.