Consider the Fernandez government’s crowd-pleasing gambit to freeze prices on hundreds of goods before the midterms. No one was pleased. Ditto for Bolsonaro’s haste to mortgage Brazil’s civilizing public spending cap on yet more off-budget emergency pandemic payouts and another round of pork for congressional cronies. Never mind that the profligacy could blow up the deficit, clobber Brazil’s credit score and ricochet back against the poor through higher inflation and borrowing rates. (Nor is it clear how former president and Workers Party icon Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — sometimes the pragmatist, sometimes the populist dirigiste — would rule if, as polls forecast, he bests Bolsonaro in next year’s election.)