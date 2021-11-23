Powell faces a daunting challenge: At a time when employment remains several million jobs below pre-pandemic levels, inflation is taking off at a rate not seen for 30 years. Critics across the political spectrum blame the predicament at least partly on him, not surprisingly, and not totally unfairly, because Powell has been in charge for the past four years. His initial assessment of inflation as “transitory” has not yet panned out.
Here’s something Congress could do for Powell, though: avoid making his job harder than it already is.
Among the many explanations of why inflation has spiked to an annual rate of 6.2 percent in October, at least one was probably Congress’s fault: passing President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, a debt-financed barrage of spending designed to stimulate the pandemic-ravaged economy.
Some economists, notably Lawrence H. Summers of Harvard University, warned that the plan would overheat what was, at the time — this past March — a recovering economy. It included, for example, $350 billion in extra money for state and local governments whose tax revenue was already well on its way to recovery.
This experience argues for making sure that the pending Build Back Better social policy and climate bill is fully “paid for,” in the sense that all of its new spending — $2 trillion in the version that passed the House — is offset by new taxes. Certainly, that is what Biden has emphatically, and repeatedly, promised, claiming that the bill will not increase the deficit by “a single penny.”
Yet the bill’s deficit impact is debatable, with the Congressional Budget Office’s analysis suggesting it might increase deficits by $120 billion over 10 years — close enough to “a penny” for government work — while outside analysts, such as the Center for a Responsible Federal Budget, note that the CBO’s estimate rests on implausible political assumptions.
A more likely deficit-increase figure would be $2.2 trillion over 10 years, with most of the new borrowing coming in the next five years, CRFB estimates.
Part of Powell’s predicament is that the intellectual foundations of economic policy are shifting underneath him and the Fed. A new conventional wisdom in economics holds that deficits are far less damaging to the economy than previously believed. And it’s true: Over the past two decades, federal deficits and debt grew dramatically, but interest rates and inflation stayed low.
Powell himself has been influenced by this view since taking office in 2018, shifting the Fed toward easy-money policy that emphasized boosting employment over curbing inflation. He did so even before the coronavirus pandemic triggered a deep recession in March 2020, causing Powell to cut interest rates to zero and undertake massive bond purchases.
On the left, advocates of modern monetary theory (MMT) have taken the lessons of recent fiscal history to what might be called a logical extreme, arguing that Congress should ignore deficits, since overblown concerns have induced lawmakers to starve health care, green energy and education — and the Fed to hold rates job-killingly high.
Yet even MMT acknowledges that government can juice demand for goods and services to the point where it outruns supply, triggering inflation — and that this is a real constraint on the accumulation of federal debt. The theory calls for Congress to deal with inflation by raising taxes, thus cooling the economy.
Though a critic of MMT, Powell might well agree with this particular prescription. Like his predecessors, he has generally advocated that Congress use its tax and spending powers more actively to manage the economy, putting less of a burden on monetary policy and the Fed.
This year, however, Democratic proposals to raise taxes on corporations and upper-income households, narrowly defined as those earning more than $400,000, got lobbied to death. The largest item in the House version of Build Back Better is a restoration of state and local tax deductions, costing $275 billion over 10 years, most of which will accrue to upper-income households.
The contemporary model of independent central banking derives from lessons learned in Volcker’s Fed years. His tenure was widely — and correctly — seen as a time in which the unelected chairman, insulated from politics, administered harsh but necessary anti-inflation medicine that politicians could not have prescribed.
No Fed chair has really had to repeat Volcker’s decisive performance since. We’ll soon find out whether Powell can, or will, do so in today’s much uglier and impatient political environment, if he thinks it’s necessary to snuff otherwise crippling inflation.