Progressives in the House and the Senate came out of the 2020 election with new confidence and new members. They had a clear agenda, largely defined by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). To their surprise, President Biden seemed open to much of that agenda.
From the start, the CPC, under Jayapal’s leadership, laid out its priorities and put forth bold plans to achieve them. As head of the Senate Budget Committee, Sanders encapsulated these in a plan that would spend $6.5 trillion over 10 years. Progressives reluctantly acceded to Biden’s compromises which netted a $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan (BBB) and the president’s decision to negotiate with Republicans on a separate and diminished infrastructure bill.
Although the media and Republicans routinely tout “Democratic control” of Washington, a 50-50 Senate and a minimal margin in the House meant that any progress required virtually complete unity. Even with the Democratic caucus in both houses more unified than at any time in memory, the media pushed a narrative of “Democratic disarray” because a handful of conservative Democrats in the House and Senate threatened critical elements of the BBB.
Historically, in such face-offs, progressives have been at a disadvantage. In the past, the CPC has seldom acted collectively. Unlike the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, progressives want to get things done, not simply jam up the works, which makes them more willing to accept half of a loaf. That puts them at a disadvantage in negotiations.
But under Jayapal’s leadership, progressives put down an early marker once the president insisted on going forward separately with a bipartisan infrastructure bill. They demanded that the two bills pass together, vowing to oppose the bipartisan bill until there was agreement on both. A core group of progressives stood ready to vote en bloc to enforce that strategy.
With Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) throwing grenades at various parts of the BBB bill, and a handful of conservatives in the House — bolstered by backing from Big Pharma and other interests — demanding immediate passage of the infrastructure bill without any guarantees about Build Back Better, the progressive stance was tested repeatedly. With Democrats and Biden sinking in the polls each passing week, the pressure ramped up. Mobilizing her fearsome whip operation and personal persuasiveness, Pelosi (D-Calif.) pushed to pass the infrastructure bill separately. To her surprise, progressives — including some committee chairs who were considered her allies — refused to back down. The speaker, not wanting to stage a vote that would be a defeat, had to delay consideration.
Democratic panic grew after the Virginia election debacle. Jayapal remained staunch, and in appearance after appearance on national media, sustained a clear and composed message. Progressives were fighting for the president’s plan. ensuring that it all would pass, not just one part of it.
Finally, Jayapal and her allies forced a pledge from conservatives that they would vote for the BBB bill, even as it expanded to bring back paid family leave, prescription drug price relief and progress on immigration reform. Manchin signed off on a framework for the bill that he would support in the Senate. With Biden and Pelosi both promising to enforce those promises, Jayapal and her allies agreed to vote to pass the infrastructure bill separately. Six members of the “Squad,” the progressives organized around Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), voted “no” in protest. Enough Republicans joined to pass the bill, but the protest vote made it clear: If Republicans were unified in opposition, progressive votes would be needed to pass any legislation.
The fight isn’t over, of course. Manchin and Sinema continue their politically suicidal course, with jockeying likely going right up to the end of the year. But what’s already clear, however, is that progressives have emerged with a new unity and a new force. No longer will corporate Democrats be free to call the shots in the House. And as Pelosi heads toward retirement, Jayapal has shown the sophistication and discipline to step into her shoes.