Diagnostic testing in the United States has followed the roller-coaster course of the pandemic. When infections plunged this spring and it seemed the tide was ebbing, sales of testing kits also fell. Abbott Laboratories, one of the major diagnostic testing manufacturers, shuttered plants and laid off workers. Then demand zoomed up again when the delta variant hit in late summer, along with a return to some workplaces, and to classrooms for millions of students and teachers. In a study for the Kaiser Family Foundation, Lindsey Dawson and Jennifer Kates found that a combination of intertwined factors has crimped the availability of rapid diagnostic tests in the United States, including supply chain bottlenecks, a shifting market, confused government messaging and demanding standards for emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, which has cleared 13 rapid antigen tests for home use. The authors point out that while the federal government channeled billions of dollars into vaccine development and manufacturing, there was no such strategy for testing, leaving it to the makers to shoulder the considerable risk and cost of scaling up. In Britain and Germany, governments included testing as part of the national strategy.