In the United Kingdom, packs of seven tests can be obtained at no cost for those who don’t get them at work or school, and weekly testing is recommended. In Germany, rapid antigen tests for covid-19 were free until last month and are inexpensive in grocery stores. In the United States, two tests cost $14 or more, and availability has been woefully inadequate.
Molecular tests detect genetic material from the virus, and one common technique, polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, usually requires a nose or throat swab by a professional and laboratory processing, taking more time. These tests will continue to play a role. Antigen tests detect proteins from the virus. While they tend to be less accurate, they can signal an active infection, be done rapidly at home or work, and screen asymptomatic people who might not suspect they are infected. Such tests will be crucial to the success of new antiviral drugs, alerting those infected so they can take the medicine early, when it works best.
Diagnostic testing in the United States has followed the roller-coaster course of the pandemic. When infections plunged this spring and it seemed the tide was ebbing, sales of testing kits also fell. Abbott Laboratories, one of the major diagnostic testing manufacturers, shuttered plants and laid off workers. Then demand zoomed up again when the delta variant hit in late summer, along with a return to some workplaces, and to classrooms for millions of students and teachers. In a study for the Kaiser Family Foundation, Lindsey Dawson and Jennifer Kates found that a combination of intertwined factors has crimped the availability of rapid diagnostic tests in the United States, including supply chain bottlenecks, a shifting market, confused government messaging and demanding standards for emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, which has cleared 13 rapid antigen tests for home use. The authors point out that while the federal government channeled billions of dollars into vaccine development and manufacturing, there was no such strategy for testing, leaving it to the makers to shoulder the considerable risk and cost of scaling up. In Britain and Germany, governments included testing as part of the national strategy.
In recent months, the Biden administration has announced new funding and changes in regulation aimed at encouraging more diagnostic test availability. But the Kaiser study noted that even if new investment yields some 300 million rapid tests a month by February, that is “less than one test per month per person” in the United States. If just half the U.S. population tested weekly, that would still require around 600 million tests per month.
Diagnostic testing ought to be as easy and routine as the morning toaster. When it is, we will have a better chance of containing the pandemic once and for all.