“Let’s go Brandon!” is far from the worst thing that has been said about an American president. During the George W. Bush administration, I listened to protesters beat drums in Lafayette Square day and night while chanting “Bush lied and people died!” During Watergate, Richard M. Nixon faced chants of “Jail the Chief!” from his opponents. When President Grover Cleveland was rumored to have fathered a child out of wedlock, his opponents chanted: “Ma, ma, where’s my pa?” (To which Cleveland’s supporters responded: “Gone to the White House, ha, ha, ha!”) Ulysses S. Grant was called “a drunken trowser-maker.” Franklin Pierce was called the “pimp of the White House.” Abraham Lincoln was mocked by his opponents as “the nightman” (someone who empties commodes at night). John Adams was declared “a hideous hermaphroditical character which has neither the force and firmness of a man, not the gentleness and sensibility of a woman.”