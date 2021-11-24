We can salute New Yorkers, who forced an abusive governor out of office, and California voters, who rejected a recall of their governor, striking a blow against the tyranny of the minority. We can give thanks for Democratic governors and a few Republican ones (Larry Hogan in Maryland, Charlie Baker in Massachusetts, Chris Sununu in New Hampshire) who upheld their oaths, resisted mob intimidation and acted to protect their residents from the pandemic. We are in the debt of conscientious local officials, including public health and school administers, who have faced threats, boorish behavior and even legal intimidation from destructive Republican governors.