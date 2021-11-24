If Biden could put into law every element of the economic agenda he ran on, things would be profoundly different. The minimum wage would be $15 an hour, not $7.25 as it is now. We’d have universal and affordable pre-K and child care, so people would go to work knowing their kids are cared for. Everyone would have guaranteed health coverage, so no one would fear leaving their job because they couldn’t give up their insurance — or struggle to afford the insurance they have.