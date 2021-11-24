“To tell you the truth, I never saw this day back in 2020. I never thought this day would come,” said Arbery’s mother. That Arbery’s killers almost walked away underscores inequities that exist in law enforcement and the judicial system. Evidence presented by the prosecution — including videos of the unarmed Arbery trying to run away from his pursuers — was strong and compelling, while the defense faltered and engaged in such stunts as seeking to ban Black pastors from the courtroom. But juries can be unpredictable, and there was worry that this Southern, mostly White jury would opt for acquittal. The jurors looked at and considered the facts. Justice was done. That won’t bring Arbery back to his family, but hopefully it will bring them some comfort and will help to restore confidence in the justice system.