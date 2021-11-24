And I sit here today, I think about one of our SOLA families who came with us to Rwanda, a family that had a terrible experience years ago as refugees in a nation much closer to Afghanistan. They’ve rented a small apartment, and when they moved in, their landlord came by with a few pounds of halal meat. This is for you, he said — soon you’ll find markets where you can shop according to Muslim dietary needs, but right now, take this as a gift.