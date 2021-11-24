This second kind of P3 has a long record of success, having financed 12 express toll lane projects in five states, including the Interstate 495 express lanes in Virginia. For those 12 projects, the financing was a mix of debt (revenue bonds and federal loans) and private equity, with the average project having 37 percent equity — a high-level commitment by the private partner. Eleven of those 12 are now in operation and have weathered the pandemic in good shape, with some already handling more customers than before the pandemic. Still, any pandemic-caused revenue losses have been absorbed by the private operators.