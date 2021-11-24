Mr. Vogelbaugh’s home-cooked meal became an annual event, growing exponentially through the years, along with his unsought fame, until he became practically synonymous with the holiday in the Quad City area along the Illinois-Iowa border, where Moline is located. Since 2010, the cooking and meal distribution has been done by a Midwestern grocery chain, Hy-Vee. Mr. Vogelbaugh, now 80 years old, remains a driving force in fundraising for the event, which is open to any and all who arrive hoping for a good meal and companionship. Thousands do.